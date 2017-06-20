Scientist Come Up With The Ultimate Road Trip

Scientist at the University of Pennsylvania used algorithm to come up with the ultimate American road trip, that visits all 48 lower states, and 50 famous landmarks.

“Visiting every U.S. state has long been on my bucket list, so I jumped on the opportunity and opened up my machine learning tool box for another quick weekend project,” said Dr. Randy Olson, Senior Data Scientist at the University of Pennsylvania.

The trip takes approximately 224 hours (with no traffic) or about 9.33 days of driving, and it would take about two to three months to complete.

Ultimate Road trip by Randal Olson https://t.co/AK40nEZeFA pic.twitter.com/U3Xhu7b4zX — Carl Reese 🇺🇸 (@EnduranceDriver) December 21, 2015

“The best part is that this road trip is designed so that you can start anywhere on the route as long as you follow it from then on. You’ll hit every major area in the U.S. on this trip, and as an added bonus, you won’t spend too long driving through the endless corn fields of Nebraska.”

