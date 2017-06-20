PHOTOS: Ken Gets A Makeover

First Barbie now Ken.

Mattel has released a new line of Ken dolls, that include 15 new dolls with different skin tones, eye color, hairstyles and body types.

Meet the New Crew! Aren’t my friends the most fabulous? 💥 #TheDollEvolves #barbie #barbiestyle A post shared by Barbie® (@barbiestyle) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

“The Barbie brand has always reflected the times, so modernizing Ken is the next step in the brand’s evolution to offer more diverse products,” Mattel issued in a statement.

“By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation. Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie’s world,” said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Barbie.

