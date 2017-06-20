PHOTOS: Ken Gets A Makeover

First Barbie now Ken.
Mattel has released a new line of Ken dolls, that include 15 new dolls with different skin tones, eye color, hairstyles and body types.
Introducing the New Crew–the most diverse Fashionistas lineup to date–offering even more skin tones, eye colors, hairstyles, and fashions for Barbie and Ken! With 3 body types for Ken: broad, slim, and original, fans have more choices for the ultimate storytelling experience. #TheDollEvolves Click the link in our bio to shop the dolls!
“The Barbie brand has always reflected the times, so modernizing Ken is the next step in the brand’s evolution to offer more diverse products,” Mattel issued in a statement.
“By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation. Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie’s world,” said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Barbie.
