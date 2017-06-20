OJ Simpson Expected to be Released from Prison This Year

O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing has been scheduled for July 20, where he will find out if he can be released in October.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was sentenced 33 years for his guilty verdict, of armed robbery, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, among others. This ruling came just 13 years after being acquitted for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

Simpson was however ordered to pay $33.5 million to their estates after a judge found him liable for their deaths in 1997.

In February, Sports Illustrated legal analyst and University of New Hampshire law professor explained the parole process:

“The decision to grant parole is, by definition, discretionary. But it is a decision that Thomas Patton, a former chairman of the parole board in Nevada, stresses is conducted through a “very comprehensive review,” weighing 11 largely objective factors. Between -1 and +2 points are allocated for each criterion. Inmates exceeding five points are classified as a “medium” or “high” risk and are unlikely to be granted parole. Score fewer than five points, and odds swing the other way. In 2013, Simpson scored three points, falling into the “low risk” category. He seems likely to do well again in 2017.”

According to Sports Illustrated, the 11 factors being considered are: