Tuesday, June 20

Today, June 20th is the first day of Summer in 2017…so we’re counting down the top 9 songs that signify the coming fun of Summer.

Go Gos-Vacation

Tom Petty-Free Fallin’

Bananarama-Cruel Summer

B52s-Love Shack

Lionel Richie-All Night Long

DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince-Summertime

Asia-Heat Of The Moment

Motels-Suddenly Last Summer

Bryan Adams-Summer of 69