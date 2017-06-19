You Won’t Believe How Easy It Is To Hack Into Someone’s Webcam

So, if you have a webcam that’s connected to the internet you probably need to change your password. There’s a software out of China that allows you to hack into any camera connected to the internet, and it only costs $28. The program scans then accesses any camera that’s ‘vulnerable,’ which is most webcams, baby monitors, security cameras, basically anything commercial that’s password protected.

Hackers in China have also set up websites where usernames and passwords to hacked devices are given out, for free. Reports say that up to 400 compromised camera’s and their account information are posted every day!

Experts are urging people to not use the default log in information for their webcams. One expert suggests that, “Once you have unpacked a brand new internet-connected piece of hardware, spend a little time playing with its configuration. Common default unchanged [passwords] on thousands of devices…is a primary flaw that is being leveraged by attackers.”

Via Mashable