You Can Finally Bathe In Your Favorite Food With The Pizza Bath Bomb

June 19, 2017 7:30 AM By JT
Filed Under: bath bomb, bathesda boutique, Etsy, Pizza, pizza bath bomb

Pizza is life y’all, and it’s about time you non-believers start realizing that.

If you’re one of those that don’t believe that, let us introduce you to the Pizza Bath Bomb.  Brought to you by the Etsy boutique Bathesda Boutique, the bath bomb is pizza shaped AND pizza scented!

PIZZA DEMO!!! Will be up in the shop soon! 🍕🍕🍕

A post shared by Bath Bombs with PRIZES (@bathesda_boutique) on

If you don’t really want to smell like tomatos and cheese all day, the bath bomb comes in a variety of scents including eucalyptus, amber, or lavender.  The bath bomb is made to order, and is currently sold out, but the store promises they will restock soon.

Via Bustle 

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live