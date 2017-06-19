‘Whiplash’ Star Miles Teller Arrested

On Sunday morning, Miles Teller, star of ‘Whiplash’ and ‘War Dogs,’ was arrested for pubic drunkenness, a misdemeanor. Reports say he out with a group of friends in San Diego, when a cop noticed he was having some trouble standing up.

The cop approached Teller to question him. Police say that he quickly became uncooperative, refusing to answer any questions. He allegedly came close to falling into oncoming traffic. At that point the cop placed him in hand cuffs.

The cop offered to take him to a volunteer run detox facility where he could sleep it off for a few hours. Miles refused, but instead of arresting him the officer took him to the center. Teller continued to be uncooperative, to the point where the staff wouldn’t take him in. So, Miles was arrested and ended up spending a total of 4 hours in jail, before being released without bail.

Via TMZ