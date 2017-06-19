We Need More Of These ‘Mary Poppins’ Pedestrian Crossing Lights

The Maryborough city council have installed some absolutely delightful ‘Mary Poppins’ pedestrian crossing lights. ‘Mary Poppins’ may not be set in Australia but it is the birth place of its author, P.L. Travers.

The first one was installed in front of Travers’ birthplace on Richmond Street, just in time for the city’s ‘Mary Poppins’ festival on June 23rd.

The green light features the icon character with her signature umbrella facing up, while the red light shows the umbrella down. Crossing signs are so boring. Lets hope this trend catches on. We could use some themed crossing signs over here. They don’t have to be ‘Mary Poppins’ themed… the sky’s the limit really. Everyone knows green means go and red means stop, so why not have some fun with the designs?

Via Mashable