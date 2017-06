Youtubers ‘The Slow Mo Guys’ have done it again. They always make some pretty awesome videos, even without the slow motion. This latest video is no exception. There’s something strangely satisfying about watching this guy busting out of a giant water balloon in sweet, sweet slow motion.

It seems like every week they put out a great slow motion video. They’ve done some super creative stuff, and they’re still going strong. You can check out their YouTube channel here.

Via Mashable