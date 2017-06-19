Miley Cyrus Goes To War With Dolce & Gabbana, Costs Brother Modeling Contract

Miley Cyrus’ younger brother Braison just made his debut as a runway model, walking his first show for Dolce & Gabbana.
Miley took to Instagram to celebrate her brother’s achievement, but did not waste the opportunity to fire some shots at the fashion line. Dolce & Gabbana has thanked First Lady Melania Trump in the past for wearing their outfits, going as far as calling her a “#DGWoman.” This does not please young Miley. Her sweet message to her brother on Insta was accompanied with calling our D&G, saying she “STRONGLY” disagrees with their politics.
Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show…. It's never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing…. BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone! We believe in trying something new everyday! I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always…. From Nashville to Italy! 👑❤️👑❤️👑❤️ PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…. but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!
Dolce & Gabbana co-founder Stefano Gabbana wasted no time in posting his retort, calling Miley’s post “Ignorant!!!” He later posted on Miley’s pic, “For your stupid comment never more work with him.”
He then went on to repost the picture on his own page, where he captioned it “We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!!”
#Repost @mileycyrus Noi siamo italiani e della politica non ci interessiamo di quella Americana ancora meno !!! Noi facciamo abiti e se tu pensi di fare politica con un post sei semplicemente un'ignorante. Non abbiamo bisogno dei tuoi post e dei tuoi commenti. La prossima volta ignoraci x favore!! #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂❤️ We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant. We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂❤️
Think Braison might be a little upset?
