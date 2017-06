Monday, June 19

1980…A VHS home movie camera cost over $1,500…Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head were in their honeymoon phase…and the world tunes in to find out “Who Shot JR?”

Blondie-Call Me

Gary Numan-Cars

Prince-I Wanna Be Your Lover

Vapors-Turning Japanese

Air Supply-All Out Of Love

Bob Marley-Could You Be Loved?

Pretenders-Brass In Pocket

Romantics-What I Like About You

Dolly Parton-9 to 5