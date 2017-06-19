Dallas Nurse Donates Kidney To Dad For Father’s Day

John Gossett’s kidneys were failing, having endured long battles with diabetes since he was 15.

Last year, his transplanted kidney began to fail, and he needed to go under the knife once again. Before the search began for a donor, his daughters immediately volunteered as donors. Daughter Erin said, “My sisters and I kind of talked about it and we were like, ‘We want to try to donate to him,’ so, it just felt like a natural step and I was happy to do it.”

Both John and Erin are nurses, John at Baylor’s Heart Hospital and Erin at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, and they underwent a succesful transplant last month. John knew this Father’s Day would be incredibly special for his entire family. He said, “It’s ultimate love and care that she would, that all the girls would even consider that, just so I can spend a lot more time on this great green Earth to be with family. I’ve already got a Father’s Day gift. I don’t think you can top this. I won’t need anymore Father’s Day gifts.”

Via NBC

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter