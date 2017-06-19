Carrie Fisher Autopsy Reveals Traces Of Cocaine, Heroin, And Other Drugs

Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin, other opiates and MDMA, also known as ecstasy, in her system at the time of her death according to the autopsy report released by the coroner today.

AP is reporting, that the they could investigation could not determine if the drugs found in her system at the time of her death were the actual cause of death.

The report could also not determine when Fisher took the drugs. The traces of drugs in her system were discovered from the toxicology that was taken from Fisher when she arrived at Los Angeles hospital.

The official cause of death is a combination of sleep apnea and other factors.

“At this time the significance of cocaine cannot be established in this case,” the report states. They could also could not determine when Fisher took the heroin or ecstasy.

“Ms. Fisher suffered what appeared to be a cardiac arrest on the airplane accompanied by vomiting and with a history of sleep apnea. Based on the available toxicological information, we cannot establish the significance of the multiple substances that were detected in Ms. Fisher’s blood and tissue, with regard to the cause of death,” the report continues.

Fisher’s brother Todd announced Friday that he was not surprised that drugs were a contributing factor to his sisters death. “I would tell you, from my perspective that there’s certainly no news that Carrie did drugs,” Todd Fisher said. Adding, “I am not shocked that part of her health was affected by drugs.”