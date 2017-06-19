Baby Boy Born On Flight Given Free Flights For The Rest Of His Life By The Airline

It doesn’t happen very often, but another airliner is giving a baby born on one of its flights a free pass for life.

Indian airliner Jet Airways said it would give the baby boy born on a flight between Saudi Arabia and India free flights for life, CNN reports, after his mother went into labor prematurely on Sunday June 18, 2017.

A trained paramedic, one of the passengers, helped deliver the newborn at 35,000 feet alongside members of the flight crew. The flight, originally destined for Kochi, in the south of the country, was rerouted to Mumbai. The new mother and baby were transported to a hospital and are “doing well,” a spokesperson for the airline told CNN.

-source via people.com