“Animal House” Star Stephen Furst Passes Away

Stephen Furst, star of the 1978 college fraternity based comedy classic, Animal House, passed away Friday at age 63 at his Moorpark, CA (north of L.A.) home, according to his son, Nathan Furst.

WARNING: Language

Here’s the late John Belushi trying to cheer “Flounder” up.

WARNING: Language

The Dallas Morning News also reports Furst’s family saying Stephen’s cause of death was due to diabetes complications.

Furst’s acting career includes the 1980s medical drama St. Elsewhere, the 1990s sci-fi series Babylon 5, plus voice-overs for TV’s Buzz Lightyear of Star Command and The Little Mermaid2: Return To The Sea video.

In addition, Furst was a director, producer and worked with his son Griff on their Curmudgeon Film projects, which include the movies My Sister’s Keeper and Cold Moon, which is set for release this October.

Stephen is survived by his wife Lorraine, two grandchildren and his sons.

Thanks for the fun memories Stephen. Hopefully you and John Belushi are now having some laughs together.