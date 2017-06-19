“American Idol” Reboot Sets Sights On Lionel Richie!

The American Idol reboot has it’s sights set on filling the chair of judge #2… with Lionel Richie, according to TMZ!

Lionel Richie, former lead singer of The Commodores, went solo in 1982, co-wrote the iconic 1985 charity song “We Are The World” with Michael Jackson (it sold over 20,000,000 copies). Richie has sold over 100,000,000 records worldwide, earned 5 Grammy Awards, and is one of the world’s best selling artists of all time. Lionel continues to tour, and will be at American Airlines Center with Mariah Carey, Thursday Aug. 3.

So far, the re-boot of American Idol includes judge Katy Perry (at $25 mil) and TMZ reported Ryan Seacrest will probably sign to host at a $10-15mil salary.

Will the show’s budget allow for Lionel? TMZ reports Katy Perry’s salary is above their judge’s budget. One of American Idol’s previous financial issues was their judge’s combined salaries.