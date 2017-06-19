American Airlines Cancels 38 Flights In Phoenix Because Its Too Hot

American Airlines has decided to cancel a total of 38 flights in and out of Phoenix scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. They extreme heat is the cause of the cancellations. Luckily, these cancellations are mostly for smaller jet aircrafts.

Apparently, these smaller planes have trouble taking off at temperatures above 118 degrees. The forecast for Tuesday will be 119, and could reach 120 into the afternoon, with no sign of cooling down until Thursday.

In extreme heat changes in air density cause problems for jets. Larger flights may see weather restrictions imposed, like limits on fuel and weight, but smaller planes are more likely to just be grounded.

Anyone who does end up their flight has been promised a refund by the airline.

Via NBC DFW