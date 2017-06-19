A Pretty Little Liars Spin-Off Could Be Happening

June 19, 2017 9:42 PM
Filed Under: I. Marlene King, PLL, Pretty Little Liars, Spin-Off

There only 2 episodes left to air before the series is over.

With Pretty Little Liars is ending, it just means that we need a new show to watch. Only now there might be a new spin off series coming from show runner  I. Marlene King. Last week King revealed to Entertainment Tonight that a pretty little Liars Spin off might be happening. “It’s not a for sure thing, but there’s some ideas swirling around out there. Everybody knows I love this world, I love to play in this world and I love these characters, so it would be fun to keep a few of them moving forward in their lives.” If spin off happens with King, it will definitely keep the PLL fans entertained.

