16.4 Million Americans Believe Chocolate Milk Comes From Brown Cows

The National Dairy Council has found that a “worrying amount” of American adults have no idea where chocolate milk comes from. Well, they have an idea, but it’s the wrong idea, and that’s just as troubling.

A study conducted by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy found that 7% of American adults believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows. Black and white cows, of course, produce delicious, regular white milk, and brown cows take care of the rest. When you break it down, more people than the populations of 46 of the 50 states believe that chocolate milk is not produced via syrup or powder.

If that wasn’t enough, 48% of the people who took the survey revealed that they aren’t totally sure where chocolate milk comes from at all.

We’re really curious as to where they think strawberry milk comes from.

Via BroBible

