WATCH: Man Fights Off 5 Gun Carrying Intruders with Machete

June 18, 2017 8:43 PM
Surveillance video captured a Florida homeowner, fighting off 5 would-be robbers with a machete. Video shows at least one intruder carrying a shot gun.

Police responded to a call early Thursday morning, regarding an intruder with a shotgun. When police arrived, the homeowner had already disarmed the suspect and was holding the suspect in custody.

Four others were later arrested at a nearby gas station, in connection to the intrusion.

According to police, Alen Beltran-Vasquez was charged with two counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Two others were charged with two counts each of armed robbery, while the remaining 2 are being charged with two counts of principal armed robbery.

All five men are being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond, while the investigation continues.

