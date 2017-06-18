Galaxy Donuts Are Finally Here and You Can Get Them at This Dallas Bakery

Galaxy donuts are here! Looking for your next Instagram shot? Look no further. Sweet Daze bakery has all the offerings your sweet tooth could desire. From the owners that brought OMG Tacos to the Richardson area, Sweet Daze is the new spot for donuts and ice cream. Located at 581 W. Campbell Road in Richardson, the bakery just had a soft opening earlier this month. Currently, Sweet Daze Dessert Bar is still running on soft opening hours, which are 3p-12am every day.
Menu items featuring galaxy AND unicorn donuts, ice cream, and a wide variety of bubble teas. Flavors of soft serve include Ube, Fruity Pebbles, and black velvet (yum!).
Looking for a sweet treat today? This might be the place!