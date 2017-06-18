Galaxy Donuts Are Finally Here and You Can Get Them at This Dallas Bakery

Galaxy donuts are here! Looking for your next Instagram shot? Look no further. Sweet Daze bakery has all the offerings your sweet tooth could desire. From the owners that brought OMG Tacos to the Richardson area, Sweet Daze is the new spot for donuts and ice cream. Located at 581 W. Campbell Road in Richardson, the bakery just had a soft opening earlier this month. Currently, Sweet Daze Dessert Bar is still running on soft opening hours, which are 3p-12am every day.

Menu items featuring galaxy AND unicorn donuts, ice cream, and a wide variety of bubble teas. Flavors of soft serve include Ube, Fruity Pebbles, and black velvet (yum!).

Looking for a sweet treat today? This might be the place!

We're open til 12am tonight! ✨ Last call is at 1145 so we can make sure the machines are okay for tomorrow! 🍦 Sold out of designer donuts for the day. Back at em again tomorrow at 3pm! 🍩 Still got donut cones though 🍩🍦 A post shared by Sweet Daze Dessert Bar (@sweetdazetx) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

We're still soft open from 3pm-12am every day while we hire and train more staff! 🍦 See y'all this weekend!!! 💖 A post shared by Sweet Daze Dessert Bar (@sweetdazetx) on Jun 16, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

Fruity Pebbles Soft Serve + Lucky Charms + Fruity Pebbles + Frosted Animal Crackers on a DONUT CONE 🍩🍦✨ A post shared by Sweet Daze Dessert Bar (@sweetdazetx) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT