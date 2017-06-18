BREAKING: Vehicle Strikes Pedestrians in London – Numerous Casualties

According to officials, one person has been arrested tonight after a vehicle plowed through pedestrians in London which caused “a number of casualties.”

Metropolitan Police tweeted they were working on a major incident near Seven Sisters Road in London.

“Officers are on the scene with other emergency services,” the statement said. “There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene. There has been one person arrested. Enquiries continue.”

