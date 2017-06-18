BREAKING: Vehicle Strikes Pedestrians in London – Numerous Casualties

June 18, 2017 8:14 PM
Filed Under: incident, killed, London, Pedestrians

According to officials, one person has been arrested tonight after a vehicle plowed through pedestrians in London which caused “a number of casualties.”

Metropolitan Police tweeted they were working on a major incident near Seven Sisters Road in London.

“Officers are on the scene with other emergency services,” the statement said. “There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene. There has been one person arrested. Enquiries continue.”

For more on this developing story, follow CBSdfw.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live