Looks like Blue Ivy officially has siblings! Sources have confirmed to E! News that Beyoncé and Jay-Z have officially welcomed twins in Los Angeles. Earlier this week, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy were spotted together at a Los Angeles area hospital.

After a photoshoot announcing Beyoncé’s pregnancy sent the internet stirring, many fans are still trying to figure out the sex of the twins.

Now if we could just see pictures!

Ring the alarm! Beyoncé and Jay Z have officially welcomed twins: https://t.co/2QIdfc02B9 pic.twitter.com/Hyh5walled — E! News (@enews) June 18, 2017

The Carter Twins are Geminis omfg Beyoncé really hits the mark every time — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) June 18, 2017

beyonce loves a saturday drop. lemonade. twins. does she hate music journalists? — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) June 18, 2017