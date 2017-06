It looks just like any other evening for this homeowner. He locks the door, steps out, and starts walking to the driveway when he stops dead in his tracks. You initially can’t see what’s going on, but he wasted no time making his way back to the door.

You hear him calling someone from the door a couple times in attempt to show this person what he saw.

Luckily, it was just a cute little family of skunks making their way across the neighborhood. What a smelly surprise!