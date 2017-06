It’s Summer time and that means beach body season.

Recently Jonah Hill had been spotted by Entertainment Tonight grabbing a smoothie before heading to the gym and its pretty noticeable that he’s been hitting the gym hard. The 33 year old actors weight has fluctuated quite a bit since 2011 and now it looks like Hill is as fit as he’s ever been. Who knows he might be getting ready for a new role.┬áCheck out the pic below.