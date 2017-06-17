Grand Theft … Avocado?

June 17, 2017 10:55 PM
Filed Under: avocado, California, fruit, Theft

Three produce workers were arrested last week for stealing $300,000 worth of avocados, a crime police are calling “Grand Theft Avocado.”

Joseph Valenzuela, Carlos Chavez and Rahim Leblanc  have been charged with grand theft of fruit and are each being held on bail of $250k.

A tip led detectives to begin an investigation at a produce facility in Oxnard California. The three men were allegedly conducting unauthorized cash sales of the fruit.

“We take these kinds of thefts seriously,” Sgt. John Franchi said. “Everybody loves avocados.”

