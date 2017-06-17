Engineer Invents The Nicest Car Horn Ever

If the average car horn wasn’t so mean sounding I think we would all use it more often.

When have you ever been at a light and the driver in front is on their phone and doesn’t notice the light, you give a nasty honk. This NASA engineer wanted to fix that problem. YouTuber Mark Rober thought what if the car horn was nice. So he made 3 horns, the first is a courtesy honk a very friendly quick high pitched honk. The second Honk is even nicer and sounds like R2-D, it’s made for to get the attention of a pedestrian who’s not even in a car. The third horn is not so nice and is basically a train horn, Rober says that this horn should only be used when necessary. Check out the video below to hear and see these horns in use.