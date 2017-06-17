Coroner Now Says Carrie Fisher Didn’t Die Simply From A Heart Attack

June 17, 2017 1:00 AM
According to a new coroner’s report released just last night (Friday, June 16, 2017), Carrie Fisher (of Star Wars fame) didn’t die solely from a heart attack as originally thought: but from sleep apnea (along with other factors).

Even with those results (and a death certificate that lists “cardiac arrest” as a cause of death), the L.A. County Coroner still can’t completely say what caused her to pass away on December 27, 2016 at the age of 60.

The new report also lists, under “other conditions,” drug use and heart disease contributed to her death.

