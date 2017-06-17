Careful: New Report Says In-App Purchase Scams Are On The Rise

If Mobile protection: Clean & Security VPN looks like a fishy app, you’re right…it is. It’s an example of an Apple App Store app that’s allegedly ripping people off.

To their credit, Apple’s App Store is amazing: featuring apps for everything you could imagine. One of the functions of the App Store is to sell apps that publishers create: when the app sells, the publisher and Apple get a cut of the revenue. Unfortunately, there are app developers out there that say they provide important services, but are only taking your money.

One of the examples is Mobile protection: Clean & Security VPN. Even though it made it through Apple’s strict submission and approval process, things are a little “off”. For example, it’s advertised as an “iOs Virus Scanner” (iOS doesn’t require antivirus software). Also, once you download and run the software, and then tap on the “Free Trial Offer”, the familiar Touch ID authentication prompt pops up. Take a look at a screenshot of it below: notice anything odd? Yes, “You will pay $99.99 for a 7-day subscription starting Jun 9, 2017.” OUCH!

You wouldn’t think anyone would fall for this, right? WRONG! It turns out Mobile protection: Clean & Security VPN was the #10 Top Grossing Productivity app at one point: allegedly making an estimated $80,000 per month.

The moral to the story: look before you lay your fingerprints down on that Touch ID! Even though Apple is no doubt investigating this, there are still app developers out there looking to scam you.

Please pass this on to friends and family who may not be as tech-friendly as you are: we don’t want anyone to get taken advantage of!

Check out how to protect yourself from fraudulent apps, and learn about how this could possibly happen, by clicking here.

