Wonder Woman Sword Trick is Inspiring Some Cool Instagram Photos

This could be a fashion trend soon.

Wonder Woman is taking the world by storm, and continues to destroy the box office. Those who have seen the film were inspired to take to Instagram. There’s a crucial scene where Diana hides her sword in the back of her dress, before striking down General Erich Ludendorff Diana is stopped by Steve Trevor. Now everyone is trying to pull off the same look, walking around the dance floor in a dress with a sword tucked in the back, someone even tried it with a lightsaber. Check out the Pics below.

I had to try. With my #Zelda dress and a #renfaire sword!! Worked surprisingly well, not even that uncomfortable! #wwgotyourback #godkillerchallenge #wonderwoman #sword A post shared by Nicole Williams (@nwilliams316) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:29am PDT