WATCH: The Most Cringeworthy Proposal You’ll Ever See

June 16, 2017 3:51 PM
So this just happened!! Watch to the end

A post shared by Tavi Newton (@tavinewton) on

You’ve got to feel for this guy, just a little. Yea, that was a very, very lame proposal. Just everything about it was weak. The ‘song and dance’ thing was rough enough, but then the camera pans to the dude getting on one knee, in a pretty much empty stadium, all the while the girl is shaking her head no.

From the start this guy was doomed. Actually he was doomed the second he came up with this horrible idea, but still, its a rough break to get rejected like that in public.

Maybe it was a good thing that he chose a minor league game, seeing that rejection on a jumbotron would have been way worse…

 

 

