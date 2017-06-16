The Unicorn Pizza Is The Food Of Your Dreams And Your Dentist’s Nightmares!

There is no better way to pair your brand new Liger Shake than with a slice of Unicorn Pizza!

From the bowels of Industry Kitchen in New York City, the food is officially called the “Pop Candy Land Pizza.” It consists of rainbow dough COVERED in vanilla icing, sprinkles, and Pop Rocks. And on TOP of that, it’s covered with a giant glob of pink and blue cotton candy, and even more sprinkles and Pop Rocks!

Thanks for coming by @cosmopolitan ・・・ Unicorn pizza exists and it's basically a giant sugar cookie covered in fluffy cotton candy ✨🍕🦄 #cosmobites A post shared by Industry Kitchen (@industrykitchen) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

It’s really a giant cookie sliced like and called a pizza, but we’re not made about it!

