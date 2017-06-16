The Bachelorette’s “Whaboom Guy” Is Coming Out With A Song, Admits He Went On Show Just For Fame

June 16, 2017 5:16 AM By JT
Believe it or not, some of the people who appear on reality dating shows aren’t there for love at all.  Some are there for their quick 15 minutes in the spotlight.

Case in point, Lucas Yancey, better known as “Whaboom Guy” from this season of The Bachelorette.  He lasted three weeks before being kicked off by Rachel, but not before making a big(?) impact with his catchphrase,  “Whaboom.”

Yancey admitted in an interview that he didn’t necessarily appear on the show for love, and the prospect of fame is what truly peaked his interest.  “Some people take it way too seriously.  I wasn’t there to get the next rose.  That’s obviously part of it, but it’s mostly about being on the show.”

Yancey also revealed that he is coming out with a “Whaboom” song, which he promises will be a “huge summer hit.”

