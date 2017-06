An 11-year-old girl went missing in Fort Worth on Thursday night. Kamauriea Keshawn Thompson, police say, was last seen leaving her home on Marydean Avenue at around 7pm.

Officials say Thompson is 5 foot 3 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a black camisole and pink-and-purple pajama pants before her disappearance.

Police are asking that anyone who might have information regarding Thompson contact them at 817-392-4222.

Via NBC DFW