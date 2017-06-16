Paul McCartney Celebrates Birthday Milestone Sunday: He’s 75

Dang, Seems like he just turned 64! Here’s just a sampling of this legendary artist’s history and what he has achieved:

Born James Paul McCartney on June 18th, 1942 in Liverpool, England.

A founding member of the biggest and greatest band to ever walk the face of the Earth, The Beatles.

His other band, Wings, didn’t do so badly either.

One of the most successful composers and performers of all time.

A two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

A 21-time Grammy winner.

He has has written or co-written 32 number-one songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1997 for services to music.

He is one of the wealthiest musicians ever, with a worth estimated at over $1 billion.

He has been married three times and has six children — four of his own. He also adopted his first wife Linda’s daughter Heather, and he is stepfather to his third wife Nancy’s son, Arlen.