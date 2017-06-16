Miley Cyrus Reveals Real Reason Why She Quit Smoking

Looks like Miley’s party days are over.

The star was just on Jimmy Fallon the other night, not only as a guest but as a performer as well. Cyrus recently revealed that she was done smoking Marijuana but never gave a reason as to why. Yahoo Style reports that in the interview Cyrus told Fallon that the last time she was on his show she was high. “‘Member the last time I was here? I was dressed as a bunny rabbit and then like a cat. There’s a reason for that: I was high.” Fallon jokes, “That makes two of us.” the real reason the Malibu star gave up smoking was cause she wanted to be clear about what she was talk about on her new album that she is very passionate about. “I stopped smoking because to sit here and talk about what I’m doing I wanted to be really clear because I’m actually the most passionate about what I’m doing with this record than I’ve been — I say this every time — but I loved making this record so, so much. And this record at this moment is the most important album that I’ve ever made.” Good for you Miley, moving in a new direction.