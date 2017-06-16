Medical Examiner Confirms Carrie Fisher Died From Sleep Apnea

6 months after her death Carrie Fisher is still remembered by friends, family and fans.

The L.A. County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed to ET that Fisher died of sleep apnea and other undetermined factors. The Star Wars Actress died on Dec. 27, 2016, after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 22. Other conditions of the actresses death were due to were atherosclerotic heart disease and drug use. Billy Lourde, Fishers daughter, told ET in a statement “My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases.”