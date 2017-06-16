JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers Aren’t Talking About Weddings, But She Does Have Baby Fever!

Just a year into their engagement, former Bachelorette and DFW’s own JoJo Fletcher might already have the baby fever!

JoJo and her fiance Jordan Rodgers sat down with Extra’s Mario Lopez where she revealed the couple still isn’t discussing any wedding plans at the moment. Rodgers explained, “We’re enjoying this… When you think about this kind of relationship, we got to know each other very quickly. We’re still getting to know each other and feeling out life, we’re trying to figure out where we’re gonna be next, so we’re enjoying the ride — no pressure, no rush to set a date yet.”

Jordan is all down to elope though, saying “Absolutely in a heartbeat.” Still, anytime JoJo sees a child, she immediately gets a bad case of “baby fever like no one else.” She told Lopez, “I see a child and I’m like, ‘Let’s do it!’ She gives me those eyes, and she looks at me and I’m like [shakes head no].”

Check out their interview below!

Via Extra

