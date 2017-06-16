Jack’s Nine @ 9, Father’s Day.

Friday, June 16.

Rod Stewart-Forever Young (Stewart said this song was written after realizing that he missed much of his children, Sean and Kimberly’s lives.) Mojo Magazine

Everclear-Father Of Mine

Neil Diamond-Sweet Caroline (Rumored for many years to be written for JFK’s daughter)

Aerosmith-I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing (Stephen Tyler/Liv Tyler/Bruce Willis Father Daughter Love Triangle)

Cyndi Lauper-Girls Just Wanna Have Fun “Oh Daddy Dear You Know You’re Still #1”

Will Smith- Just The Two Of Us (The video features footage of Smith playing with his son, followed by clips of other famous fathers and their children.)

Madonna-Papa Don’t Preach

John Mayer-Daughters (This is a call from Mayer for fathers to maintain good relationships with their daughters, as their relationships in the past affect their relationships in the future.)

Fleetwood Mac-Landslide Live “This one’s for you Daddy”