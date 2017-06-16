Individual Travel To Cuba Has Been Re-Banned

President Trump has renewed the travel restrictions to Cuba. Individual, or ‘person to person travel’, has been re-banned. Person to person travel isn’t exactly tourism. It’s defined as more of an educational type of travel, where the intent is to exchange cultural understanding through travel.

The government’s reasoning behind these revived restrictions are that tourism directly benefits the military, supporting Castro’s regime. Florida Representative, Mario Diaz-Balart, explained that:

“U.S. policy will ensure that the Cuban military — which oppresses the Cuban people and it beats the Cuban people through its thugs and imprisons political activists and spies on its neighbors — they can no longer benefit from increased trade and travel.”

If you’ve already made plans you’ll still be able to go, but once the ban is made official it will get a lot harder to vacation in Cuba, though religious and educational groups are still cleared as of now.

Via UPROXX