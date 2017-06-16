Hero Holds Two Escaped Prisoners At Gun Point Until Police Arrive

Donnie Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24 were wanted for the murder of two guards while escaping from a Georgia prison bus. A massive manhunt was underway. On Thursday morning police responded to a home invasion, where a couple was being held captive by the two escaped convicts.

When police arrived they saw the two men escaping in the couple’s car. Authorities chased the men, taking gun fire. Rowe and Dubose crashed the stolen vehicle and ran into nearby woods, ending up in Tennessee.

The two came across an isolated house, and attempted to steal the homeowner’s vehicle. The homeowner noticed the men from his window, coming out of the house armed. He held the two men at gun point and restraining them while he called the police, who quickly arrived and arrested the two men.

Via Daily Mail