Hero Holds Two Escaped Prisoners At Gun Point Until Police Arrive

June 16, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Captive, Escaped, Georgia, Gun Point, hero, homeowner, manhunt, murder, Police, Prison, Tennesse

Donnie Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24 were wanted for the murder of two guards while escaping from a Georgia prison bus. A massive manhunt was underway. On Thursday morning police responded to a home invasion, where a couple was being held captive by the two escaped convicts.

When police arrived they saw the two men escaping in the couple’s car. Authorities chased the men, taking gun fire. Rowe and Dubose crashed the stolen vehicle and ran into nearby woods, ending up in Tennessee.

The two came across an isolated house, and attempted to steal the homeowner’s vehicle. The homeowner noticed the men from his window, coming out of the house armed. He held the two men at gun point and restraining them while he called the police, who quickly arrived and arrested the two men.

Via Daily Mail

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live