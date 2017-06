That’s one way to get back at someone.

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska announced on Twitter Friday that he was the victim of internet trolling. Apparently someone found all of his email addresses and signed him up for Nickelback newsletters and promotional.

To whoever just subscribed my email accts (family, work, obsolete) to multiple @Nickelback promotional & fan newsletters: It's. Not. Funny. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 16, 2017

It’s actually pretty hilarious, and everyone else seems to think so as well.

Ben, "this is how we remind you" to let us know what's in the bill. Get it. Like the hit Nickelback song — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 16, 2017

If you ever need to get revenge on a friend this is the way to go.