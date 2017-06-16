Ever Wonder What SpongeBob Would Look Like As A Human?

June 16, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: 3D, disturbing, human, Miguel Vasquez, Patrick Star, Rendering, Spongebob Squarepants

Miguel Vasquez from Montclair, California has created some truly disturbing renderings of what SpongeBob Squarepants and his buddy Patrick Star would look like as humans. These 3D renderings are the stuff of nightmares… Seriously get ready to have your childhood ruined.

Told you so…. Patrick might be worse, if that’s even possible…

Via Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live