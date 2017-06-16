Ever Wonder What SpongeBob Would Look Like As A Human?

Miguel Vasquez from Montclair, California has created some truly disturbing renderings of what SpongeBob Squarepants and his buddy Patrick Star would look like as humans. These 3D renderings are the stuff of nightmares… Seriously get ready to have your childhood ruined.
Have you finished those errands? #spongebob #zbrush #zbrushsculpt #3d #3dprint #3dprinter #3dprinting #digitalsculpting #characterartist #fanart #characterart #3ddesign #3ddesigner #anime #animation #gamedesign #gamedev #gamedeveloper #indiegame #creature #monster #digitalart #cgi #3dmodel #3dmodeling #photography #sculpting #3dsmax #autocad #solidworks
Told you so…. Patrick might be worse, if that’s even possible…
spongebob and Patrick #spongebob #patrickstar #starfish #zbrush #zbrushsculpt #3d #3dprint #3dprinter #3dprinting #digitalsculpting #characterartist #mudbox #gnomon #fanart #3dart #characterart #3ddesign #3ddesigner #anime #animation #gamedesign #gamedev #gamedeveloper #indiegame #creature #creaturecorner #monster #monstregram #digitalart
Via Mashable