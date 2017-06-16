Dallas Street Choir Makes History With Performance At Carnegie Hall

The Dallas Street Choir is consists solely of homeless performers. They had their debut concert in January 2015, and now, they’ve made history. According to Carnegie Hall archivist Gino Francescon, a musical ensemble consisting of homeless performers had never appeared at the hall.

The lineup has no doubt changed over the years, but 25 of its most dedicated singers, including some with mental illness and addiction issue, made the trek to New York. While the sound the choir will bring to Carnegie Hall is “scrappy,” according to choir director Jonathan Palant, he also adds that their sound is ” unbridled, passionate — filled with love and joy and uniqueness.”

Choir member Deborah Scott says the choir has given her a reason to get up in the morning. “We are coming together over our love of singing and our desire to show that there’s more to being down and out and homeless than just sitting on the street corners all day.”

