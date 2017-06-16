50 Cent Destroys Tupac Biopic, Says It’s “Trash”

The Tupac biopic “All eyes on me” hit theaters today and film is already stirring up drama.

Rapper and former Tupac collaborator 50 Cent took to Instagram to give his review of the film, and it’s not pretty. “Man I watched the 2 PAC film, that was some bullsh–,” the rapper wrote. “Catch that sh– on a fire stick, trust me. LOL SMH TRASH.”

Jada Pinkett Smith who was a close friend of Tupac’s before his murder also bashed the film for getting her relationship with the legendary rapper wrong in a series of angry tweets, a betrayal she called “deeply hurtful.” “Forgive me … my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth,” Smith began. “Pac never read me that poem. I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book.”

She continued, “Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn’t to pursue his career. I’ve never been to any of Pac’s shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage.”

-source via billboard.com