World’s First Water Park for People With Disabilities is Opening Right Here in Texas

Water parks are popular destinations to cool off during the summer, especially here in Texas. But water parks are also infamous for the lack of accessibility to those with disabilities. A new water park is looking to change that. Morgan’s Inspiration Island is the world’s first water park for people with disabilities.

The park is incredibly accessible and features full wheelchair access, splash pads, and top-of-the-line wheelchairs that are waterproof. The wheelchairs are propelled by compressed air and weigh about 80 pounds, much lighter than battery powered wheelchairs today. The park also includes a feature to warm the temperatures of water so those sensitive to cold can still enjoy the attractions. While there are water parks throughout the U.S. that offer some accessible attractions, it’s unheard of for an entire park to be accessible.

The best part? Anyone with a disability is welcomed into the park for free.

Morgan’s Inspiration Island is actually the sister park to Morgan’s Wonderland, a fully accessible theme park that opened in March 2010. Morgan’s Inspiration Island and Morgan’s Wonderland are conveniently located right next to each other, allowing for easy park-hopping.

The park is set to open June 17 and will be open daily through mid-August. Tickets are available online to ensure families will get in to enjoy the park in case the attendance is high that day.