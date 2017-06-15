Woman Caught Shoplifting Said She Was Studying Kleptomania

June 15, 2017 6:48 AM By JT
Filed Under: kleptomania, Police, Research, shoplifting, Stolen, term paper, Wal Mart, Wyoming

A Wyoming college student faces three felony charges after police officers caught her trying to leave Wal-Mart with almost $2,000 of stolen merchandise.

23-year-old Lydia Marie Cormaney has a valid excuse though, she said she was researching kleptomania for a term paper.  The police didn’t buy it, and a later search of her dorm resulted in thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise.  Cormaney told authorities that she was forced to begin shoplifting after moving into a new dorm, with her previous roommate owning nearly all their household items.

Apparently, Cormaney had already previously been caught trying to lift three flat-screen televisions.  She made a court appearance on June 8, but did not enter a plea.

Via KSL

