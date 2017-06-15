We’re Sending A Fried Chicken Sandwich Into Space…

June 15, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Balloon, Fast Food, Space, Stratosphere

A company based in Arizona has plans to send people up into the stratosphere via specially designed balloons. These balloons will be able to take people high enough to see the curvature of the Earth as well as space.

But, the first trip won’t be manned. They’re filling it with fast food… Why? We have no idea, we’d need Neil deGrasse Tyson to step in and explain that one to us. But they plan on keeping the balloon up there for 4 days. So, when you’re hungry just look up and think about the fried chicken payload floating on the edge of space…

Via Barstool Sports

