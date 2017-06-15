The Most Interesting Man In The World No Longer Drinks Beer, But Will Sell You Tequila!

You may not know Jonathan Goldsmith by his name, but there is no doubt you’d recognize his face.

For years, Goldsmith portrayed “The Most Interesting Man in the World,” in the popular commercials from Dos Equis.

The ads lasted nearly a decade, until Dos Equis announced last year they would no longer continue their relationship with Goldsmith. They’ve contined the ads, but with an actor almost 30 years Goldsmith’s junior, in order to appeal to millennial drinkers.

It didn’t take long for Goldsmith to hook up with a new alcohol, though. He is now the face of Astral Tequila, as well as being an equity partner in the drink.

Stay thirsty, Goldsmith.

Via BroBible

