Photos From A $6.3 Million Wedding

June 15, 2017 12:06 PM
And you thought your niece’s wedding was expensive.

The son of a Nigerian billionaire married his model girlfriend over the weekend, in a ceremony that cost $6.3 million and contained more flowers than Dallas Blooms.

The ceremony took place at England’s Blenheim Palace. Just a few of the small touches: one-million white flowers, a marble dance floor with the couple’s initials in gold, a five-course meal, 12-foot wedding cake, a performance by Robin Thicke, and a fireworks display.

This wedding giving me all types of life 😓🌸 #NazaAndFlo

A post shared by Temi Otedola (@jtofashion) on

Naza Alakija and her bridesmaids #floza #floandnaza #floza17 #weddinginspiration #idoweddingsng

A post shared by I DO WEDDINGS (@idoweddingsng) on

Who are these people anyway?

We won’t tell them about this study.

